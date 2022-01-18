Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Update

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,602,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Indoor Harvest stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 5,713,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,926,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get Indoor Harvest alerts:

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Indoor Harvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indoor Harvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.