Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Update

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,602,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Indoor Harvest stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 5,713,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,926,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
Indoor Harvest Company Profile
