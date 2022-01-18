Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €52.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($59.66) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.20 ($54.77) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.05 ($51.19).

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

