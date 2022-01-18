Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €45.00 by Barclays

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($59.66) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €48.20 ($54.77) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.19 ($51.36).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

