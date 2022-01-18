Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 294,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 418,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 3.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

IOSP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.22. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,190. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44. Innospec has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.98%.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King reduced their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.