Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,833 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,518,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,919,000 after buying an additional 596,088 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after buying an additional 543,273 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI stock opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.