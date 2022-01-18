Inspire Investing LLC Invests $226,000 in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.