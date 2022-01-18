Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

