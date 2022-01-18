Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $215,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 178.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 200.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $139.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.13. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.