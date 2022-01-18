Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of HLIT opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLIT. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.