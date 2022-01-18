Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,676 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

