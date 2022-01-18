Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 369 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 213.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

