Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 828 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after acquiring an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $392.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.