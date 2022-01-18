Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

