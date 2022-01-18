Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

INTC traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. 565,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,310,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $224.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

