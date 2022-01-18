Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

