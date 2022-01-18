Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $307.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.96. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

