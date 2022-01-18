Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter valued at $125,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 160,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,270. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.