Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIZ stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1,502.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 149,606 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 164,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

