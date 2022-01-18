Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.41

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 212323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.