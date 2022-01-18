Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.41

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.41 and last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 212323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

