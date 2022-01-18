Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 307,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,265 shares during the period.

Shares of RDIV stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,300. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $43.73.

