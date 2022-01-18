Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) Director Sells C$107,431.16 in Stock

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) Director Scott White sold 46,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$107,431.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,155 shares in the company, valued at C$847,074.69.

Invesque stock opened at C$1.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.26. Invesque Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IVQ.U shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

