InvestDigital Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,678.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $52,452.53 and approximately $2,678.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,989,133 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

