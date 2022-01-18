Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Update

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the December 15th total of 506,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.7 days.

IVSBF stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.10. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. Investor AB has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

