Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.66

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 14047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 61.6% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,035 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.