Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 975 call options.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $61,299.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,661,800 shares of company stock worth $34,892,748.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 120.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,860,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDUP. Wedbush started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

TDUP stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 646,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. On average, research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

