Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IONKF stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
About Ionic Brands
