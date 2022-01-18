IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,327 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $45,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP stock opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.72.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

