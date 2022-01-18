iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Truist raised their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

IRTC stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.10. 439,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

