Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,814. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

