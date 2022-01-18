Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 112.27%.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

