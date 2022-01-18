iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after purchasing an additional 232,579 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after buying an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after buying an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after buying an additional 191,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.09. 214,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,529,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

