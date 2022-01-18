iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $126.72

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.72 and last traded at $126.77, with a volume of 3628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,334,000 after purchasing an additional 110,045 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,687,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

