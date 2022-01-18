iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $126.72

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.72 and last traded at $126.77, with a volume of 3628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.11.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.91.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.