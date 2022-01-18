iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 356,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 132.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

IMTB traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $49.65. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.59 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.