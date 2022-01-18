iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,564,000 after purchasing an additional 676,115 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,310,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,047,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 153,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,475,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 104,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

