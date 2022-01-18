iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3,158.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.65% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $28,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 980.0% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.55. 52,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,860. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

