iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $104.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.