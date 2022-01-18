iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 144,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,192,290 shares.The stock last traded at $26.85 and had previously closed at $27.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.