iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $264.64

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $264.64 and last traded at $265.55, with a volume of 2488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,054,000 after buying an additional 63,680 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,910,000 after buying an additional 62,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

