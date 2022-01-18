iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,312,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,761,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,132 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,878,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,814,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after buying an additional 1,146,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. 2,878,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

