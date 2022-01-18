iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Stock Holdings Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 669,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

IDU opened at $85.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $88.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

