Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Goosehead Insurance comprises 3.0% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Goosehead Insurance worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $94.22. 1,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,220. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.06. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.45, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

