Jade Currency Price Tops $0.0384 (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $107,129.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00061057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.38 or 0.07615140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,366.74 or 0.99965980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069116 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007795 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jade Currency is www.jadecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

