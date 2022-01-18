James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,100 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the December 15th total of 511,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,606,000 after purchasing an additional 318,455 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 576,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in James River Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 211,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. James River Group has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

