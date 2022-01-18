Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of JPRRF stock remained flat at $$3,900.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,900.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,900.00. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 52-week low of $3,900.00 and a 52-week high of $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

