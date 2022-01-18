Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to Hold

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.28.

Zynga stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 449,696 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 164,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,084,000 after acquiring an additional 635,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

