Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danone in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.29 on Monday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

