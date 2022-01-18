Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €7.20 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.80) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.51) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.08 ($10.32).

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

