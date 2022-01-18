JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Cut to $17.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.29.

JBLU opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,923,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11,188.9% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,128,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

