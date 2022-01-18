John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HPI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPI. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 83,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

