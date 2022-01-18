John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HPI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $22.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
