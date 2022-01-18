Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $146.16

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.16 ($1.99) and traded as low as GBX 144.40 ($1.97). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 149 ($2.03), with a volume of 448,882 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.59) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £663.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 146.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

